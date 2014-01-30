House fire breaks out during TFD Last Alarm Memorial - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

House fire breaks out during TFD Last Alarm Memorial

A house fire broke out Thursday evening on Collingwood Boulevard, north of Central Avenue.

The fire started while many Toledo firefighters were attending the Last Alarm Memorial Service for Privates Stephen Machcinski and James Dickman, who died in the line of duty on Sunday.

Firefighters from several local departments were filling in for the Toledo firefighters. They are currently on the scene of the fire.

We will continue to follow this story and update it as more information becomes available.

