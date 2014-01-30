Oregon elementary buses running early Friday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Oregon elementary buses running early Friday

OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Oregon City School buses will be picking up elementary students a little early on Friday.

The district posted on their website:

"To ensure our elementary students have a full school day, Oregon City School buses will pick them up 15 minutes earlier tomorrow, Friday, January 31, 2014. This schedule change, for elementary students only, is necessary to avoid our buses being delayed by the funeral procession for fallen Toledo Firefighter Private James Dickman. The procession, anticipated to be two hours in length, will travel along Navarre Avenue and continue out Route 2. Please note the schedule change and plan your morning accordingly. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding."

For more information on the funeral procession, click here.

