Local governments meet with ODOT on safety of highway

TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The first step in improving safety on a local highway begins Friday.

For years, residents of the four counties that State Route 53 runs through have asked for some sort of safety improvements for the road. Now that process can begin.

The State Route 53 Coalition was founded last May as a sub-group of the North Central Ohio Regional Council of Governments (NCORCOG). The coalition's mission has been to attract state officials' attention for the safety of the highway.

On Friday, the coalition will meet with ODOT engineers to discuss the safety study being conducted for the 53 corridor from Upper Sandusky to Port Clinton. The study is the vital first step toward receiving state funding to widen the highway.

Local leaders know their collaboration across county lines has been integral to getting this project going.

"All these groups speaking with one voice, that always helps with something like that," said John Davoli, director of NCORCOG. "If you just had one particular party or this one or that one speaking, they do listen, they're very good about that. But when you bring a whole group of people together, you know, commissioners, mayors, township trustees, regional planning folks – when they see that and hear that, it does get their attention and they've been very kind to us."

