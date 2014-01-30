Local firefighters fill in for TFD to attend memorial for fallen brothers

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Several local fire departments lent a helping hand to Toledo Fire and Rescue during the Last Alarm Memorial Service for Stephen Machcinski and James Dickman, the two firemen who lost their lives battling a blaze in north Toledo on Sunday.

Rossford, Oregon, Northwood, Maumee, Perrysburg, Washington Township and Sylvania helped to staff Toledo fire stations during the tribute at the SeaGate Centre, while at the same time making sure they have enough coverage for their own communities.

"This is a tragedy for the families, for Toledo, for northwest Ohio and firefighters from around the country. When something like this happens everybody bonds together," said Rossford Fire Chief Jim Verbosky.

The Number 6 Fire Station in east Toledo was covered by the Oregon Fire Department. Members said they were honored to fill in.

"I feel it is important to support our community when a tragedy like this happens, because we all come together no matter where you're from," said Lt. Chris Mullin.

Enough equipment was brought in to handle Toledo emergencies, but departments also left behind vehicles and crews to cover their own communities.

"I feel like I'm honoring the two firefighters that died by being here and continuing the job they did," said Oregon firefighter Joey Snyder.

It was especially gratifying for Snyder because he served on the Perkins Township Fire Department with Dickman.

"He was a great guy. Just always helping and always lifted spirits."

Deputy Chief Mark Mullins watched the memorial service on TV at the station. He says this night of mutual aid is what firefighting is all about.

"It's a brotherhood across the country," he said. "It's important for us to do this because we want them to have their time to grieve."

And then return to duty; return to protecting the lives of Toledoans.

Similar assistance will be provided on Friday and Saturday for the upcoming funeral services.

