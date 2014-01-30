Man's best friend need dog tags by Friday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man's best friend need dog tags by Friday

We all love our furry friends, but some of them can be a little sneaky and run away.

If that happens and your dog is found by the Lucas County Canine Crew with tags on, they are able to return the dog back to you as soon as possible. That's why it is so important to purchase dog tags.

It is a state law that any dog over the age of three months needs dog tags. The tags cost $25, but if you do not get them by the end of Friday the fee doubles to $50.

If your dog is found without tags, you can get a citation and be fined. All the money from purchased dog tags goes directly to the Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

"That is basically what funds our department," said Julie Lyle, director of the Lucas County Canine Care and Control.  "It allows us to help homeless dogs and injured dogs, it allows us to patrol the community, investigate bites, investigate problem dogs, that kind of thing."

We want to help keep your dog safe and in compliance with the law. Click here for a list of where you can get you dog tags.

