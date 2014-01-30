How to deal with a leaking roof once the snow melts - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

How to deal with a leaking roof once the snow melts

Repairing a leaking roof can cost hundreds, and in extreme cases thousands of dollars.

"With this kind of extreme cold the expansion and contraction you see on roofs, you can get some leaks up there that you didn't have prior to this weather from the server cold weather and the ice," said President of Seagate Roofing Tom Elder.

To get the snow off your roof before it leaks into your house, you can you a special snow shovel. To eliminate ice from the roof and in gutters, you can use ice pucks made out of calcium chloride, which are thrown up on the roof.

More importantly, you should have a roof inspection.

It is not a bad idea to have your roof inspected as it is getting closer to the end of its life," said Elder "And many areas you can tell that by seeing granules, the little granules coming out of your gutters, or seeing your neighbors get roofs, or just knowing that it is 20 years old or plus."

Another sign you many need a new roof, if your roof is clear of snow and your neighbors is full of snow, it could be a sign of poor insulation. In that case you may want to get a roof inspection.      

