Accident closes I-475 eastbound at Talmadge Road

Accident closes I-475 eastbound at Talmadge Road

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A serious accident has closed one direction of a Toledo highway.

I-475 eastbound is shut down at Talmadge Road in west Toledo because of the crash.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the accident.

