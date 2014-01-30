Toledo bar owners selling T-shirts to benefit fallen fighters - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo bar owners selling memorial T-shirts to benefit fallen firefighters

A group of local bar owners are organizing an effort to help one of the families affected by the loss of two Toledo firefighters on Sunday.

Members of the Downtown Toledo Pub Club will be selling memorial T-shirts to honor Stephen Machcinski and James Dickman. The shirts are being printed at K and K screen printing in Toledo and will be sold for $20 each with all of the proceeds to benefit The Dickman Family Fund.

The shirts will be sold at The Blarney, Cock n' Bull, Homeslice Pizza, Pizza Papalis, Table 44 and the Ye Olde Durty Bird.

"We felt, as a group, most of us - if not all of us - have given food to the firefighters. We felt we also needed, as a group, to help the family out. This is our way of doing that," explained Bill Kline, president of the Downtown Toledo Pub Club. 

The first batch of 500 shirts went quickly. Another batch of 600 shirts are being printed.

"They were gone within minutes. It was that fast. The response is overwhelming. I'm so proud of Toledo and proud to be a Toledoan," said Julie Kettermen with the Downtown Toledo Pub Club.

Learn more about the effort on Downtown Toledo Pub Club Facebook page and on the Toledo Fallen Firefighters' website.

