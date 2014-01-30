Toledo bar owners selling memorial T-shirts to benefit fallen firefighters

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

These memorial T-shirts will be sold at various bars in downtown Toledo for $20. All of the proceeds will benefit The Dickman Family Fund. (Source: Downtown Toledo Pub Club Facebook Page)

A group of local bar owners are organizing an effort to help one of the families affected by the loss of two Toledo firefighters on Sunday.

Members of the Downtown Toledo Pub Club will be selling memorial T-shirts to honor Stephen Machcinski and James Dickman. The shirts are being printed at K and K screen printing in Toledo and will be sold for $20 each with all of the proceeds to benefit The Dickman Family Fund.

Buy a shirt here.

The shirts will be sold at The Blarney, Cock n' Bull, Homeslice Pizza, Pizza Papalis, Table 44 and the Ye Olde Durty Bird.

"We felt, as a group, most of us - if not all of us - have given food to the firefighters. We felt we also needed, as a group, to help the family out. This is our way of doing that," explained Bill Kline, president of the Downtown Toledo Pub Club.

The first batch of 500 shirts went quickly. Another batch of 600 shirts are being printed.

"They were gone within minutes. It was that fast. The response is overwhelming. I'm so proud of Toledo and proud to be a Toledoan," said Julie Kettermen with the Downtown Toledo Pub Club.

Learn more about the effort on Downtown Toledo Pub Club Facebook page and on the Toledo Fallen Firefighters' website.

Click here for more ways on how you can help donate.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.