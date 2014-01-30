Critics claim Toledo Harbor dredging plan will contribute to alg - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Critics claim Toledo Harbor dredging plan will contribute to algae bloom

Critics of a plan to dredge the Toledo Harbor say dumping the dredged material in the open lake could contribute to the annual algae bloom, seen here in the summer of 2013.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency held an informational meeting with the public on plans to dredge the Toledo Harbor on Wednesday. Critics raised concerns that the plan would contribute to the annual Lake Erie algae bloom, which shut down at least one municipal water treatment plant last summer.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers dredges the harbor each year, depositing the excavated material in the open lake. Critics say that sediment should be deposited in what is called a habitat restoration unit; a type of containment area.

"This harbor has more dredge material taken out of it than any other on the great lakes. Typically these guys are taking out well over a million cubic yards but what they're doing is turning around and dumping it right back into the lake," said Lake Erie Charter Boat Association Vice President David Spangler. "We're concerned that by doing so we're re-introducing more phosphorus through the water and phosphorus is the leading ingredient that creates our algae blooms."

The Ohio EPA is accepting comments on the matter until February 5, and says all comments will be considered before issuing a dredging permit.

Comments may be submitted by mail to the below address, or by email to dwscomments@epa.state.oh.us.

Ohio EPA – DSW
Attention: Permits Processing Units
Lazarus Government Center
P.O. Box 1049
Columbus, Ohio 43216-1049

