Visitation, processions continue Friday for fallen firefighters

More than 100 vehicles joined the procession, reaching as far as the eye could see.

On Friday, friends and family are gathering once again for two Toledo firefighters who died in the line of duty Sunday. Visitation will take place for James Dickman and Stephen Machcinski, as well as two large processions.

Dickman's procession left from the Walker Family Funeral Home, located at 5155 West Sylvania Avenue, at 7:30 a.m. and proceeded to The Chapel at 4444 Galloway Road in Sandusky, Dickman's hometown.

"It's a time to have some quiet moments, share thoughts with those around us, remember those guys, remember Jamie, remember Steve, and to be prepared for that final parting," said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld with Toledo Fire & Rescue.

As firefighters make the long journey to lay their brother down, they want to see you standing by as they drive past.

"Those folks that took the time to pay their respects to our guys. It's a tribute to them. It's a tribute to their sacrifice. It's a way to honor their families who live with their memories," explained Hertzfeld. "It means the world to us. I can't find the words, other than to say 'thank you.' Know that it's appreciated."

It was a huge turnout Friday morning, but the mood was so somber, all you could hear was the sound of the cars driving by. More than 100 vehicles joined the procession. It seemed each individual had a different reason for standing there to offer support.

"Because my daddy's a fireman," said one little girl.

"We come from, like, a firefighting family. My whole family is part of the Northwood Fire Department. And so we came out here to show our support of the family," said one woman.

"Little bit went through my mind as a future wife, going, 'If this were - God forbid - my husband, I would hope that someone would come out and support me and my family, as well,'" said a woman who is about to marry a firefighter.

Additional visitation for Dickman took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at The Chapel in Sandusky, where Dickman attended church. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. with a burial following at Oakland Cemetery in Sandusky. Church organizers expected between 900 to 2,000 people to attend.

Aside from law enforcement, many local residents were also on hand to show their respects for a man who had served the Sandusky area for a decade.

"It's kind of that small town atmosphere, you know. Everybody supports everybody. Ever since that police officer got killed, it seems there is a lot more camaraderie amongst the departments and everybody," said Joshua Barcus, a Sandusky resident.

Dickman served on the Perkins Township Fire Department for 10 years before being hired by Toledo Fire & Rescue last fall. His Toledo Fire badge, #50, has been officially retired. He is survived by his wife of 10 years and two children.

Visitation for Machcinski will be held Friday from 2 to 9 p.m. at the Walker Family Funeral Home.

On Saturday, there will be a private prayer service for Machcinski at the same funeral home. After the service, there will be a procession from the funeral home to the Erie Street Market for a private lunch. His funeral service will take place Saturday at 10 a.m.

Any off-duty firefighters or civilians wishing to take part in the procession for Machcinski are asked to stage in the Franklin Park Mall's Sylvania Avenue parking lot after Saturday's service. Those cars will be allowed to join the procession after the last fire engine passes.

The community continues to show support for the department and families of the victims in a variety of ways. Click here to learn how you can help donate.

