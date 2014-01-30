Download the Toledo Fire Last Alarm Service program - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Download the Toledo Fire Last Alarm Service program

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Firefighters from around the country and community members will gather to remember Stephen Machcinski and James Dickman with a Last Alarm Service Thursday evening.

Privates Dickman and Machcinski were killed fighting a fire in north Toledo Sunday afternoon.

Toledo News Now will stream the service live beginning at 7 p.m.

Click here to download the memorial service program and follow along at home.

