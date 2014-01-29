Perrysburg Twp firefighter loses home in fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg Twp firefighter loses home in fire

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Anotherlocal firefighter is in need of help after losing everything in a house fire.

PerrysburgTownship Firefighter Bill Crosser was on duty protecting others when his ownhome went up in flames – with his wife still inside. On Tuesday, Crosserreceived the call no one wants to hear.

"It'sgot to be terrifying," said Perrysburg Township Fire Chief Tom Brice. "Yourstomach has to be in your throat, concerned for the safety of your loved ones."

Crosser'swife escaped but suffered from smoke inhalation. Several of their pets were notas lucky, and the house and their belongings were destroyed.

"Firstof all, they need our support and our prayers," Chief Brice said.

Butthey also need help. AFacebook page was set up with information on how people can donate to helpCrosser and his wife.

"Theyessentially don't have anything more than the clothes they had on their backsat the time of the fire," Brice said. "They're in need of pretty mucheverything they need in a home."

