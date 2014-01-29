United Way postpones event for TFD memorial - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

United Way postpones event for TFD memorial

TOLEDO, OH (Press Release) -

In respect to the two fallen Toledo firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice and their families, United Way of Greater Toledo has postponed the Celebration of Giving, Celebration of Caring on Thursday, January 30. 

The new date for the event is Wednesday, March 12, 5:30 p.m., at The Pinnacle.  Please RSVP on the website. 

If you have paid for the event, your payment will go toward the March 12 event. If you are not able to attend or have questions, please call 419-254-4667. 

United Way would like to thank everyone for their understanding and for standing united with the community during this tragic time. 

Powered by Frankly