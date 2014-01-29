Fallen firefighter's family makes generous move in wake of tragedy

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

As two broken-hearted families prepare to say goodbye to their heroes in coming days, others are stepping up to make sure they have help getting by in the future.

The family of fallen Toledo firefighter Stephen Machcinski has decided to give all donations they receive on his behalf to the family of Private James Dickman. Both men died in a north Toledo fire Sunday.

Dickman leaves behind a wife, 3-year-old daughter and 1-month-old son. Machcinski is survived by his loving parents and a brother and sister.

Members of the Local 92 firefighters' union say it's no surprise that Machcinski's family would do such a thing, and it speaks volumes to the kind of firefighter and person he was.

"The firefighters that lost their lives, they lost their lives together," said Jeffrey Romstadt, from the Local 92. "Steve Machcinski and Jamie Dickman died together. That bond will always be there. It's part of the city's history, and those families will always have a bond, probably forever."

The Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund says when a firefighter dies in the line of duty, their family receives their base salary until retirement.

Donations to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Foundation can be made at any Toledo Police or Toledo Fire Credit Union location. Dickman's family also set up a fund to assist his wife and children. Donations can be made to that at any PNC bank.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.