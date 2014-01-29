Proposal for extra school calamity days clears first hurdle - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Proposal for extra school calamity days clears first hurdle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A proposal to let school districts take up to four additional weather-related days off this year has cleared an Ohio House committee.

The House Education Committee voted 16-2 in favor of the proposal Wednesday. It would still need approval from the full House and Senate.

Republican Gov. John Kasich has advocated for adding extra calamity days on a one-time basis because of this year's unusually severe weather, including the deep freeze that canceled classes in many districts early this week.

Many schools have exhausted their five allowable days off for snow or bad weather, meaning they would have to extend the school year with makeup days. Kasich has said that could "wreak havoc" on school budgets and schedules.

