TPS to honor two fallen heroes

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

All around Toledo you can see an outpouring of supporting for fallen firefighters James Dickman and Stephen Machcinski, and now Toledo Public Schools is finding ways to show their support.

In an effort to show their support, TPS will be holding "TPS SUPPORTS TFD DAY" Friday to honor James Dickman and Stephen Machcinski.

There will be a variety of activities for students, including letter writing, shadowing the career of a firefighter and answering questions young children may have about the tragedy.

Each school is planning their own tribute to the heroes:

-Some teachers are providing meals to the fire station near their school.

-School marquees have been changed to share a message of support for TFD from TPS.

-Walbridge Elementary is holding a dress down day with students paying $1 to wear jeans. The funds collected will be donated to the firefighter memorial fund.

-Larchmont Elementary is designing a banner during lunch periods that will be signed by all students and staff. The banner will then be delivered to Fire Station #3.

-A moment of silence will be observed at all TPS weekend athletic events.

-Garfield Elementary will deliver a vase of tissue paper flowers to Fire Station #13, along with Cards of Caring and Letters of Love from the students.

-Old Orchard Elementary is making a Unity Chain. Each student is adding a link to the paper chain which will hang in the school's gym Friday. Firefighters from Station #25 will visit the students in the afternoon to accept the gift.

-The students from Raymer Elementary designed and signed a banner that will be given to the firefighters at Station #6. 

TPS officials say they wanted to find a way to honor these fallen heroes.

"We wanted to make sure that we are part of the community, more importantly we support community members and our firefighters who are here each and every single day, who put their lives on the line for us, and we want to make sure that they know that they are appreciated here in Toledo Public Schools," said TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant.

TPS officials say each school will do something different, and that they will do even more planning Thursday when school is back in session.

