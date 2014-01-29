Henry County K-9 proven valuable asset with impressive 1st year - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Henry County K-9 proven valuable asset with impressive 1st year

Andy started with the Henry County Sheriff's Office in May 2013 and has proven himself as a valuable asset to the department. (Source: Henry County Facebook Page) Andy started with the Henry County Sheriff's Office in May 2013 and has proven himself as a valuable asset to the department. (Source: Henry County Facebook Page)
The Henry County Sheriff's Office is taking a bite out of crime with its new K-9.

Andy was put to work in May 2013 and has been busy proving himself as an asset to the sheriff's office ever since.

Don't let his playful side fool you. This dog means business when it comes to sniffing out crime.

"We've used Andy for a number of different tracks. We've used him for a lot of the drug work. He's found quite a bit of drugs off of traffic stops. We've gotten cocaine, heroin, marijuana," said handler, Deputy Mark Glanz.

In less than a year, Andy's nose has helped the department make 15 drug-related arrests. He has also executed more than a dozen building searches and led officials to two wanted suspects. But that's not all...

"He's done a number of different school searches. We've gone through all the schools in Henry County at least once," said Glanz. 

Sheriff Michael Bodenbender released statistics for K-9 Andy this week:

School Searches for Narcotics - 8
Demonstrations for Public Organizations - 9
Residence Narcotic Sniffs - 4
Traffic Stop Narcotic Sniffs - 23
Narcotic Arrests (including Marijuana, Heroin and Cocaine) - 15
Building Searches - 15
Tracking - 7
Suspect Apprehension - 2

Helping keep both young and old safe, all the hard work is paying off and it seems like people are noticing.

"I'm kind of shocked with the outpouring from the community, all the positive support toward him," said Glanz.

The sheriff's department is confident Andy will have continued success in his career.

