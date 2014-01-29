Rikia Layson wanted for robbery, assault - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo woman wanted for robbery, assault

US Marshals are in search of a Toledo woman who is wanted for robbery and assault.

Police say Rikia Layson assaulted and robbed a victim, and assaulted a coworker who tried to step in to help.

The incident took place on December 8 at the victim's place of employment on the 6100 block of Trust Drive. Police say Layson fled the scene before police could arrive.

She is believed to be living in the 3300 block of Arlington Avenue. Layson is 5'4 and 180 pounds. 

If you know where she is or have any information that could help lead to her arrest, you can anonymously call the US Marshals tip line at 1-866-4-WANTED.

