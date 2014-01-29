Fourth suspect wanted in Waterville murder arrested - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

breaking

Fourth suspect wanted in Waterville murder arrested

Phillip James Allen Jr. (Source: Lucas County Jail) Phillip James Allen Jr. (Source: Lucas County Jail)
Safadi was fatally shot during a home invasion at his house in Waterville in May of 2013. . Safadi was fatally shot during a home invasion at his house in Waterville in May of 2013. .
Local businessman, James Safadi (Source: Facebook) Local businessman, James Safadi (Source: Facebook)
Adam Anderson(left), Ronald Rooker (center) and James Allen (right) were already in police custody charged with Safadi’s murder. (Source: Lucas County Jail) Adam Anderson(left), Ronald Rooker (center) and James Allen (right) were already in police custody charged with Safadi’s murder. (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

More than 8 months after a Waterville man was shot and killed in his home, members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) and Toledo Police have arrested their fourth and final suspect.

Three men, Adam Anderson, 20, Ronald Rooker, 32 and James Allen, 18, were arrested shortly after the murder. Evidence lead a grand jury to indict Phillip Allen Jr. on aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery charges on December 18.

NOVFTF and Toledo Police officials say they found Allen hiding in the attic of a home on Ontario Street in north Toledo Wednesday. Allen was arrested and taken to the Lucas County Jail.

James Safadi was shot and killed in his Waterville home May 18, 2013. His girlfriend told NOVFTF and Toledo Police officials three males broke into their home, stealing an undisclosed amount of money and a ring off her finger. According to a source close to the investigation, seven handguns were also stolen, along with a large amount of ammunition.

Another man, 25-year-old Joel Brown of Toledo, was also arrested at the scene. NOVFTF marshalls and Toledo Police charged Brown with obstruction of justice and weapons under disability. Police say a .380 Smith & Wesson was recovered from the home.

Related:

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • breakingFourth suspect wanted in Waterville murder arrestedMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: Toledo's Most Wanted

    SLIDESHOW: Toledo's Most Wanted

    If you have any information that could help lead to the arrest of anyone you see featured on air or online, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.More >>
    If you have any information that could help lead to the arrest of anyone you see featured on air or online, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.More >>
Powered by Frankly