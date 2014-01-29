Shorty's adds 'Strack and Cheese' to menu for Restaurant Week - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Shorty's adds 'Strack and Cheese' to menu for Restaurant Week

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Shorty's True American Roadhouse in Toledo has a new item on the menu – "Strack and Cheese." The dish is named for T Sports anchor Jordan Strack.

The dish is a classic macaroni and cheese, plus bacon, corn bread crumbs, jalapenos and a grilled chicken breast.

The dish is available with a soft drink for $10 as part of the Restaurant Week Toledo promotion.

Restaurant Week benefits locally owned restaurants and Leadership Toledo.  

