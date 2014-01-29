4 arrested in Lenawee County sports betting ring - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

4 arrested in Lenawee County sports betting ring

ADRIAN, MI (Toledo News Now) -

An illegal gambling operation in Lenawee County lead to four arrests, with a fifth suspect still at large, according to the Michigan State Police.

Police say a two year investigation by the state police's Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office uncovered an illegal gambling operation taking bets on professional and college football games.

Back on January 7, officers searched three structures in Lenawee County and one in Jackson County. Police say they discovered betting slips and other evidence in the searches.

The state police then forwarded the results of their investigation to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, obtaining arrest warrants for five individuals.

Four of the five suspects were arrested Monday and charged with Conducting a Criminal Enterprise (CCE), Conspiracy, Felony-Gambling Activities, Felony-Gambling Operations and Felony-Tax charges. All four suspects were taken to the Lenawee County Jail.

Police have an arrest warrant for a fifth person, but have not released his or her name or description.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • 4 arrested in Lenawee County sports betting ringMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: Toledo's Most Wanted

    SLIDESHOW: Toledo's Most Wanted

    If you have any information that could help lead to the arrest of anyone you see featured on air or online, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.More >>
    If you have any information that could help lead to the arrest of anyone you see featured on air or online, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.More >>
Powered by Frankly