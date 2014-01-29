Hot on the Web: Weatherman handles attacker - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hot on the Web: Weatherman handles attacker

Hot on the Web:  Jan. 29

Weather man Jim Cantore gets attacked by a college student on air and stands his ground while maintaining professionalism.

Also in the video, Chris and Trevor talk about the snow storm happening down south, as well as a picture comparing Atlanta's traffic gridlock to a scene from AMC's the Walking Dead.

