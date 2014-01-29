Overnight fire causes extensive damages at Holland Chili’s - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Overnight fire causes extensive damages at Holland Chili’s

HOLLAND, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Firefighters say the Chili's restaurant on Centers Drive in Holland suffered extensive interior fire and smoke damage after a fire broke out around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

Crews tell us they arrived to see heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building.  Chili's workers were reportedly still inside the building working on frozen pipes which had burst.  Those workers were able to exit the building safely.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames relatively quickly, but the restaurant is expected to be closed for some time.  We're told that while the damage inside the restaurant is extensive, no damage was done to the outside of the building.

