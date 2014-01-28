TPS creates take-home assignments to make up lost time

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant shares TPS' plan to make up for lost school time at a press conference Wednesday, with transformational leader in charge of curriculum, Jim Gault, by his side.

Dr. Romules Durant, superintendent for Toledo Public Schools, held a press conference Wednesday morning to introduce the district's plan to make up school days lost due to inclement weather.

As of Wednesday, TPS has used eight calamity days, which is three more than the state currently permits school districts to use without making up the time.

You can count on us to be your school closing headquarters. Find our complete list here and sign up to receive text alerts here.

The strategy that TPS has developed allows students to make up the calamity days, per the Ohio Department of Education's Waiver Request. In early April, TPS will distribute "Blizzard Bags" that will include enrichment material or new material for students to complete. Students must complete the work in order to be marked as in attendance for the days that have been missed.

"So we will be looking at putting a framework together to ensure that it is rigorous, aligned to the standards, and that it is meaningful work. We have lost three days instruction. We want students to be able to continue that education process," said Jim Gault, transformational leader in charge of curriculum.

The plan is to give students take-home work to be completed over spring break. The work would be determined by teachers and distributed through a variety of options, including online and old-fashion paper and pencil.

Additionally, TPS is considering placing teachers in buildings during the break to answers questions students may have on the work assigned. A teacher hotline students could call for help may also be created.

Durant said he wants a plan for TPS regardless of what Gov. John Kasich is proposing.

"Many of the local superintendents, as well as the state superintendents, have put in waivers and requests, in regards to wanting forgiveness on those days. But more importantly, understanding that we want to be proactive in the means that if legislation does not pass through, that we weren't just sitting on our hands, and that we had an action plan in place and ready to move forward," explained Durant.

Copies of the take-home assignments will be distributed to all students with information posted to the district's website. One TPS board member said if students do not complete the work, it would be counted as an unexcused absence.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.