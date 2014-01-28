Winter weather lands more cars in repair shops - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Winter weather lands more cars in repair shops

    •   
DEFIANCE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Thewinter weather can take a toll on your car. Some auto repair shops say they'veseen more customers lately with weather-related troubles.

Mechanicsat B&Z Auto Repair in Defiance say they've seen plenty of those issueslately. They had a few tips on how you can keep your car running this season.

Theyrecommend always keeping more than a quarter of a tank of gas in your car. Theysay having more fuel can help prevent fuel lines from freezing and causinglong-term problems.

Theyalso say it's important to check your antifreeze and make sure the coldtemperatures don't cause your radiator to crack.

Sometimesall you need is a car wash.

"Withthe snow storm, you'll notice people's wheels will come packed with ice andwhatnot on the wheels and they'll complain of a real terrible shake on thehighway," said Brian Loose, owner of B&Z. "It just happens after the coldweather and after you have these big snow storms, and a lot of times just takethem through a hot car wash to eliminate that concern."

Ifyou haven't already, be sure to winterize your car to avoid some priceyproblems. We put together several more tips here.

