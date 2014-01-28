Restaurant Ratings Report: 1 restaurant, 2 locations, 15 violati - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Restaurant Ratings Report: 1 restaurant, 2 locations, 15 violations

Restaurants in both Wood and Lucas counties are featured in this week's Restaurant Ratings Report.

Quarters Bar and Grill on Main Street in Bowling Green had seven violations. Inspectors found no one was food safety certified during the visit. Employees were using bare hands, food lacked date labels and food buildup was found on the kitchen equipment. The inspectors say owners need to clean the floors and walls, too.

Two different Jed's locations racked up the violations. Eight violations in Perrysburg, on Lighthouse Way. Inspectors found food stored on the floor, dust and soil on walls, the grill and behind the dish machine.

Over in Maumee, the Jed's on Reynolds Road had seven violations. Inspectors say there was uncovered food, food without date labels and a dish machine not dispensing chlorine. The dish machine has been fixed.

The Corner Grill on North Main Street in Bowling Green had no violations to report during last week's inspection, but that's not the case at Ping On in Toledo. They had seven violations, including no soap in the kitchen and no paper towels in the bathroom. That was later corrected, but inspectors say they need to clean the cooler doors.

Good news for Rudy's Hot Dog on North Summit Street: zero violations.

