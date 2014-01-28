Restaurant Ratings Report: 1 restaurant, 2 locations, 15 violations

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Restaurants in both Wood and Lucas counties are featured in this week's Restaurant Ratings Report.

Quarters Bar and Grill on Main Street in Bowling Green had seven violations. Inspectors found no one was food safety certified during the visit. Employees were using bare hands, food lacked date labels and food buildup was found on the kitchen equipment. The inspectors say owners need to clean the floors and walls, too.

Two different Jed's locations racked up the violations. Eight violations in Perrysburg, on Lighthouse Way. Inspectors found food stored on the floor, dust and soil on walls, the grill and behind the dish machine.

Over in Maumee, the Jed's on Reynolds Road had seven violations. Inspectors say there was uncovered food, food without date labels and a dish machine not dispensing chlorine. The dish machine has been fixed.

The Corner Grill on North Main Street in Bowling Green had no violations to report during last week's inspection, but that's not the case at Ping On in Toledo. They had seven violations, including no soap in the kitchen and no paper towels in the bathroom. That was later corrected, but inspectors say they need to clean the cooler doors.

Good news for Rudy's Hot Dog on North Summit Street: zero violations.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.