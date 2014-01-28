Wife of TPD detective killed in line of duty reaches out to fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wife of TPD detective killed in line of duty reaches out to firefighters

Danielle Dressel knows all too well what he families of two Toledo firefighters killed in the line of duty on Sunday are going through. Dressel's husband Keith, a Toledo Police Detective, was shot and killed in north Toledo in 2007.

Dressel says she could not help but act when she heard the news Stephen Machcinski, 42, and James Dickman, 31, were killed fighting a fire on Magnolia Street Sunday afternoon.

"We went right to the firefighter union hall we were so upset we had to do something," said Dressel. "My husband and I went to Dunkin' Doughnuts and brought coffee for three hundred people and we bought all the doughnuts they had in the store."

Dressel has since remarried, but says what happened to her husband will always be a part of her life.  

"It's something you never let go, you know. I'm remarried and I have a great husband now but it's just a part of you. It's something you never let go," said Dressel.

There are several ways you can help the families and fellow firefighters of those killed Sunday. Toledo Police and Toledo Fire Credit Unions are accepting donations. Toledo residents are taking meals to firehouses to feed firefighters. Some area residents are writing letters and cards thanking firefighters for their service.

