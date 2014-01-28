Fellow firefighter remembers Stephen Machcinski - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fellow firefighter remembers Stephen Machcinski

By Tim Miller, Reporter
Private Stephen A. Machcinski, 42 (Source: Toledo Fire and Rescue) Private Stephen A. Machcinski, 42 (Source: Toledo Fire and Rescue)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

As the Toledo Fire Department's Pipe and Drum core rehearsed for the upcoming funerals of Privates Stephen Machcinski and James Dickman Tuesday, one of the group's leader remembered time he spent with Machcinski.

Machcinski, 42, and Dickman, 31, died of injuries sustained fighting a fire on Magnolia Street in north Toledo Sunday afternoon.

Dave Meegan, who served 33 years with Toledo Fire and Rescue and now serves as the Pipe Major of the Pipe and Drum core, worked with Stephen Machcinski for six years at Toledo's Fire Station 17.

"He just had a thirst for the job, loved it, he wanted to learn things and pitched in. And I can't speak more highly of him," said Meegan.

Machcinski had been with the department 16 years when he was killed in the line of duty this week.

"[The dangers of the job are] always in the back of your mind, yes," said Meegan. "But you can't dwell on it. You have to do your job because you have to serve the public."

The Historic Church of St. Patrick will hold a mass special mass in honor of the fallen firefighters Wednesday at 5:30 a.m., and another mass will be held Sunday at 10 a.m.

