Fellow firefighter remembers Stephen Machcinski

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

As the Toledo Fire Department's Pipe and Drum core rehearsed for the upcoming funerals of Privates Stephen Machcinski and James Dickman Tuesday, one of the group's leader remembered time he spent with Machcinski.

Machcinski, 42, and Dickman, 31, died of injuries sustained fighting a fire on Magnolia Street in north Toledo Sunday afternoon.

Dave Meegan, who served 33 years with Toledo Fire and Rescue and now serves as the Pipe Major of the Pipe and Drum core, worked with Stephen Machcinski for six years at Toledo's Fire Station 17.

"He just had a thirst for the job, loved it, he wanted to learn things and pitched in. And I can't speak more highly of him," said Meegan.

Machcinski had been with the department 16 years when he was killed in the line of duty this week.

"[The dangers of the job are] always in the back of your mind, yes," said Meegan. "But you can't dwell on it. You have to do your job because you have to serve the public."

The Historic Church of St. Patrick will hold a mass special mass in honor of the fallen firefighters Wednesday at 5:30 a.m., and another mass will be held Sunday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.