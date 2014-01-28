Lucas County Coroner releases cause of death of firefighters - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas County Coroner releases cause of death of firefighters

The Lucas County Coroner has released the cause of death for two Toledo firefighters killed fighting a fire on Sunday.

According to a coroner's report, Privates Stephen Machcinski and James Dickman died of thermal burns and exposure to carbon monoxide. Dr. James Patrick released a statement Tuesday after completing autopsies on both men.

Machcinski, 42, and Dickman, 31, died of injuries sustained fighting a fire on Magnolia Street in north Toledo Sunday afternoon.

The community continues to mourn the deaths of Machcinski and Dickman.

A last alarm service and funeral service for Machcinski were scheduled Tuesday.

Toledo Fire Department and Toledo Police Department Credit Union locations are accepting donations for the families.

A Toledo woman is organizing an effort to feed Toledo firefighters this week in the wake of the tragedy.

