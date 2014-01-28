Yark Auto donates $18K to northwest Ohio Alzheimer's Association - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Yark Auto donates $18K to northwest Ohio Alzheimer's Association

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Yark Automotive Group made a large donation to the NW Ohio Chapter Alzheimer's Association as part of its December fundraising campaign.

On Tuesday morning in the Yark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Showroom on the Central Avenue strip, John Yark, Yark Automotive Group president, presented a check for $18,850 to Alzheimer's Association Board Chair, Dave Dimmer; executive director, Salli Bollin; and development and communications director, Nick Vargas.

As part of an annual event, Yark Automotive Group donates a portion of every vehicle sold and serviced in the month of December to a local charity. This year's charity was chosen as the Alzheimer's Association. Yark has given in excess of $162,000 to local charities in its December promotion over the past 10 years.

"It is such an honor to be able to help the local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association in their education, volunteerism and research efforts to combat this debilitating disease," said John Yark. "We are proud to be partnered with such an amazing organization."

Yark Automotive Group has partnered with the NW Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association as part of its Community Partner Mission. That mission is "to be a good corporate citizen supporting organizations dedicated to uplifting the people and community where we live." To learn more, visit Yark's Community Partnership.

If you would like to make a general donation, memorial or tribute to honor a friend or family member, donate to this local Alzheimer's Association chapter online.

You can also donate over the phone by calling: 
419-537-1999
1-800-272-3900

Or donate by sending a check in the mail to:
Alzheimer's Association
Northwest Ohio Chapter
2500 North Reynolds Road
Toledo, Ohio 43615

