Yark Auto donates $18K to northwest Ohio Alzheimer's Association

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Yark Automotive Group made a large donation to the NW Ohio Chapter Alzheimer's Association as part of its December fundraising campaign.

On Tuesday morning in the Yark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Showroom on the Central Avenue strip, John Yark, Yark Automotive Group president, presented a check for $18,850 to Alzheimer's Association Board Chair, Dave Dimmer; executive director, Salli Bollin; and development and communications director, Nick Vargas.

As part of an annual event, Yark Automotive Group donates a portion of every vehicle sold and serviced in the month of December to a local charity. This year's charity was chosen as the Alzheimer's Association. Yark has given in excess of $162,000 to local charities in its December promotion over the past 10 years.

"It is such an honor to be able to help the local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association in their education, volunteerism and research efforts to combat this debilitating disease," said John Yark. "We are proud to be partnered with such an amazing organization."

Yark Automotive Group has partnered with the NW Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association as part of its Community Partner Mission. That mission is "to be a good corporate citizen supporting organizations dedicated to uplifting the people and community where we live." To learn more, visit Yark's Community Partnership.

If you would like to make a general donation, memorial or tribute to honor a friend or family member, donate to this local Alzheimer's Association chapter online.

You can also donate over the phone by calling:

419-537-1999

1-800-272-3900

Or donate by sending a check in the mail to:

Alzheimer's Association

Northwest Ohio Chapter

2500 North Reynolds Road

Toledo, Ohio 43615

