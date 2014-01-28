Water main break closes Toledo-Lucas County Health Department - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Water main break closes Toledo-Lucas County Health Department

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is closed due to a water main break.

A "Shots for Tots" event had originally been scheduled for Tuesday at the department's east Toledo office had been moved to the main office because of weather. That event is now canceled because of the water main break.  The department is expected to reopen Wednesday.

The water main break is also affecting water service to Toledo Municipal Court, the Salvation Army and Toledo Fire Station 1. Some of the buildings use a boiler heating system, which means they have no heat at the moment.

Toledo Municipal Court did not open Tuesday because of weather conditions. The health department shut down at 11 a.m. Other affected buildings remain open.

The city says crews are working to identify the problem area and repair it.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly