Donations for firefighters killed on duty accepted at TFD, TPD credit unions

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Fire and Rescue is warning some groups accepting donations after a weekend tragedy may not be completely legitimate.

After Private Stephen Machcinski, 42, and Private James Dickman, 31 were killed battling a blaze in the city's north end Sunday, the community has come out to support their families and the department.

Some are looking to donate money to the families of Machcinski and Dickman. 

The department says some Facebook pages and other efforts have been popping up that are not affiliated with the department.  Toledo Fire and Rescue officials say there is a fund set up by the department exactly for this reason.

Donations may be made to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Foundation at any Toledo Police or Toledo Fire Credit Union location.

Others have come together to provide meals for Toledo fire stations.

