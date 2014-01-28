Donations for firefighters killed on duty accepted at TFD, TPD credit unions

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Toledo fire crews at the scene of a fire on Magnolia Street in north Toledo that killed two of their fellow firefighters.

Toledo Fire and Rescue is warning some groups accepting donations after a weekend tragedy may not be completely legitimate.

After Private Stephen Machcinski, 42, and Private James Dickman, 31 were killed battling a blaze in the city's north end Sunday, the community has come out to support their families and the department.

Some are looking to donate money to the families of Machcinski and Dickman.

The department says some Facebook pages and other efforts have been popping up that are not affiliated with the department. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials say there is a fund set up by the department exactly for this reason.

Donations may be made to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Foundation at any Toledo Police or Toledo Fire Credit Union location.

Others have come together to provide meals for Toledo fire stations.

