BBB Alert: One ring phone call scam

Your phone rings just once, then the caller hangs up. What can it mean? You are curious – so you redial the caller ID to see who was calling. Bad idea!

The one-ring call is designed to get an innocent victim to return the call.  Victims don't realize it is an international call to the Caribbean. Long distance and "premium service" charges can be $25 to $100.

Common area codes for these scams include the Dominican Republic (809), Jamaica (876), The British Virgin Islands (284) and Grenada (473).

Scammers will try to keep victims on the line as long as possible.

The Better Business Bureau recommends you never call back a one ring phone call from one of these area codes to avoid getting scammed.

