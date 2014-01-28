Hot on the Web: Man fakes arrest for proposal - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hot on the Web: Man fakes arrest for proposal

(Toledo News Now) -

Hot on the Web: Jan. 28

A man enlists the help of police officers to trick his girlfriend into thinking he's getting arrested.  Once she's convinced, he turns the tables by proposing to her.

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly