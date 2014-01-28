Woman provides warm shelter for firefighters battling Northwood house fire

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in the 900 block of Gould Street near Woodville Road in Northwood Tuesday morning.

Workers say the fire broke out just before 8 a.m. It was discovered when a firefighter noticed large clouds of black smoke as he drove past the home. The smoke was visible from Interstate 280.

Nearly two dozen firefighters responded to try to put out the flames.

When crews arrived, they found the house's sole resident alone in her backyard wearing only her night gown. First responders knocked down the back fence and put the woman inside a police car to get her out of the cold.

We're told some of the woman's pets were rescued, but others did not make it out.

Frozen hydrants and freezing water made it tough for firefighters. In an effort to help, Holly Gusky opened up the Post Office Union so men and women could get warm.

"I'm a helper and I just needed to get these guys inside. I saw how cold they were and their noses were dripping," said Gusky.

The fire was contained to one home, but it still gave neighbors a scare. It was an early morning wake-up Robert Blase was not expecting.

"You get a bang on the door. You're sleeping. You don't know what's going on, but I'm glad they did what they did and woke us up," said Blase.

Blase says he's thankful that no one lost their life and he's going to do what he can to help his neighbor recover.

"We just lost two Toledo firefighters and it could have happened today with these guys. So we have to be thankful for them and the time that they serve," said Blase.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

