Defiance man charged in death of 5-month-old

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

On Monday, the Defiance Police Department charged James Cooper, 29, of Defiance with first-degree felony murder in the death of an infant.

On Jan. 24, the Defiance Police and Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a home on Corwin Street for a call of a 5-month-old child not breathing. Police say the baby was transported to the Defiance Regional Medical Center and later the Toledo Children's Hospital.

The infant passed away on Jan. 26.

Police aren't saying how Cooper and the baby are related, nor details surrounding the death.



Cooper will appear in court on Jan. 29.

