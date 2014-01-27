Defiance man charged in death of 5-month-old - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Defiance man charged in death of 5-month-old

DEFIANCE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

On Monday, the Defiance Police Department charged James Cooper, 29, of Defiance with first-degree felony murder in the death of an infant.

On Jan. 24, the Defiance Police and Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a home on Corwin Street for a call of a 5-month-old child not breathing. Police say the baby was transported to the Defiance Regional Medical Center and later the Toledo Children's Hospital.

The infant passed away on Jan. 26.

Police aren't saying how Cooper and the baby are related, nor details surrounding the death.

Cooper will appear in court on Jan. 29.

