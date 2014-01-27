Area Walmarts offer multiple flu shot clinics this week - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Area Walmarts offer multiple flu shot clinics this week

TOLEDO, OH (Press Release) -

As the number of reported flu cases in northwestern Ohio continues to grow, local Walmart stores will hold flu vaccine clinics for customers 18 and older. The clinics will be held at the following stores during the times indicated below. Vaccines will be administered on a first come first served basis. For those unable to make any of the following times, customers may also call a local Walmart pharmacy and schedule a time to receive their flu vaccine. The cost is $25 unless covered by the customer's health insurance for which Walmart will bill the provider.

 

Tuesday, January 28th                                                   

Noon – 4 p.m.

Napoleon Supercenter – Store 1416

1815 Scott Street

Napoleon, OH 43545

Phone: (419) 599-1973

 

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Bowling Green Supercenter – Store 1913 

131 W Gypsy Lane Rd

Bowling Green, OH 43402

Phone: (419) 352-3776

 

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wauseon Supercenter – Store 2350

485 Airport Hwy

Wauseon, OH 43567

Phone: (419) 337-8900

 

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Toledo Supercenter – Store 5030

W Central Ave

Toledo, OH 43615

Phone: (419) 536-9105

 

Wednesday, January 29th                                            

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tiffin Supercenter – Store 1622

2801 W State Route 18

Tiffin, OH 44883

Phone: (419) 448-4402

 

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Fremont Supercenter – Store 1429

2052 N State Route 53

Fremont, OH 43420

Phone: (419) 334-3190

 

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Toledo Supercenter – Store 5028 

2925 Glendale Ave

Toledo, OH 43614

Phone: (419) 380-0994

 

Thursday, January 30th                                                 

Holland Supercenter – Store 3445

1355 S Mccord Rd

Holland, OH 43528

Phone: (419) 867-0155

