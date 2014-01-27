Students take to Twitter, call to #CloseBG - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Students take to Twitter, call to #CloseBG

  • Arctic Blast 2015More>>

  • Carbon Monoxide: Lurking danger in cold weather

    Carbon Monoxide: Lurking danger in cold weather

    Friday, February 20 2015 12:58 AM EST2015-02-20 05:58:21 GMT
    Friday, February 20 2015 12:58 AM EST2015-02-20 05:58:22 GMT
    As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.More >>
    As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.More >>

  • Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

    Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

    Monday, February 16 2015 7:14 PM EST2015-02-17 00:14:49 GMT
    Monday, February 16 2015 7:14 PM EST2015-02-17 00:14:51 GMT
    With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.More >>
    With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.More >>

  • Tips to keep your house warm this winter

    Tips to keep your house warm this winter

    Monday, January 5 2015 4:17 PM EST2015-01-05 21:17:02 GMT
    Thursday, January 8 2015 10:21 PM EST2015-01-09 03:21:36 GMT
    We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:More >>
    We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:More >>
    •   
BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Ittakes more than a little bad weather to close a university, but some BowlingGreen State University students say commuter safety should be taken moreseriously.

Studentstired of walking to class in frigid temperatures took to Twitter to make theirpoint. #CloseBG was trending on social media Sunday night. They say thatbecause Wood County was under a leveltwo snow emergency Monday morning, students shouldn't have to putthemselves in danger to get to class.

"Youjust got to be really careful," said Evan Fletcher, a senior who commutes. "Youcan't stop too fast, like if you're at a stop sign or anything, or take turnseven at 25, you can slip."

 University policy states campus will only closeduring a level three snow emergency.

Ourcertified most accurate meteorologists are predicting a wind chill of 20degrees below zero Tuesday morning. University officials say they're monitoringthe situation and will make the call as they see fit.

Whenit comes to school closings, we have you covered. See our constantly-updatedlist here.

Mobile users, click on the"Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly