OH schools, legislators fight for more calamity days

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Many schools in the area have exceeded the amount of snow days allowed, and are now searching for options to make up the time lost.

Schools throughout Ohio are given five calamity days each school year. On Monday, many schools in northwest Ohio took their sixth day off from school.

Superintendent of Perrysburg Schools, Tom Hosler, says their current plan is to start adding on school days to the end of the year. However, Hosler says if they miss an excessive amount of time, they will consider cutting into holiday time, such as spring break.

"It's either, you begin to cannibalize those kind of breaks, or you are going into the third week in June. I don't think we want to go into the third week in June," said Hosler.

Other schools in the area are taking similar steps. Sylvania school officials say they will begin to add time on to the end of the school year. Toledo Public Schools is looking into doing school work at home, as well as considering adding school days to the end of the year.

State legislators are stepping in to try and solve the problem. Gov. John Kasich is urging the Ohio General Assembly and Ohio Department of Education to work together to create legislation providing a one-time increase in the number of days schools can take off, due to snow or severe weather. He claims it's necessary since so many schools have used - or will use - their given days, because of this month's unusually severe winter weather.

"School closures can, of course, be an inconvenience, but student safety always comes first. Many schools have already hit the maximum number of snow days, or will soon, and if they exceed it and have to extend the school year, it can wreak havoc with schools' budgets and schedules. Giving schools a few extra snow days this year will be helpful and let everyone stay focused on the top priority when weather hits: keeping kids safe," explained Kasich.

Hosler supports the idea.

"I think that it's worth considering. It certainly would provide some relief for us, as well," said Hosler.

The superintendent is planning on sending letters home to parents with the schools' plan.

We are your school closing headquarters. You can find a full, updated list of area closings and delays here.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.