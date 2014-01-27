TN man arrested in 16-year-old Rossford cold case

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

At approximately noon on Saturday, members of the Rossford Police Department and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Adolphus Hollingsworth on charges he murdered his estranged wife in 1997.

Hollingsworth, 45, of Chattanooga, TN, was arrested at the Knight's Inn Motel in Rossford and is currently in the Wood County Jail awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

Police say Hollingsworth, who has a violent criminal history, murdered his wife, Victoria, after she put the couple's two young children to bed. When the children woke up the next morning, their mother was nowhere to be found. Police suspected foul play but were unable to determine if she was murdered or simply missing. Finally, more than a year later, her body was found and marks on it indicated she had been stabbed to death.

Police investigated the case but there were few leads, which eventually let the case go cold. Producers from the TNT television program, Cold Justice, heard of the case and profiled Victoria Hollingsworth's murder. After the program aired, local police developed enough information to issue an arrest warrant for Hollingsworth, who was determined to be living in Amarillo, TX at the time.

Hollingsworth was arrested in Texas Friday on charges of first-degree murder. However, jail officials mistakenly released him.

Then, information was developed that Hollingsworth was staying at the Knight's Inn Motel with people he knew. Rossford Police and the NOVFTF identified Hollingsworth's car in the parking lot. Since officers didn't know what room Hollingsworth was in, they waited for more than an hour for him to enter his car. Once Hollingsworth was in the car, officers moved in and arrested him without incident.

Since the time of her murder, Victoria Hollingsworth's mother has passed away, but her father and two children were informed of the arrest.

"You can run but you can't hide," said Pete Elliott, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio. "Even after 16 long years, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, along with the continued collaboration with local law enforcement, will find you."

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a known fugitive is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword "WANTED" and the tip to TIP411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and a cash reward may be available.

