Hot on the Web: Frozen bubbles, NFL lip reading - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hot on the Web: Frozen bubbles, NFL lip reading

(Toledo News Now) -

Hot on the Web: Jan. 27

Giant bubbles freeze immediately in cold winter air.

A sequel to Bad Lip Reading's hilarious NFL supercut.

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly