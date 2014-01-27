I-75 wrong-way crash results in minor injuries - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

NORTHWOOD, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a wrong way crash on I-75 northbound on Sunday evening.

The accident happened between Buck and Wales Roads, around 9:30PM.

Robert Snyder was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of 75, when he hit Shane Neves head on.

Snyder received minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

Neves was uninjured.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, although it remains under investigation.

