Community mourns the loss of firefighters killed in the line of duty

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The fire started around 3:30pm Sunday on Magnolia St. near the Huron Market

Toledo Fire Department officials have confirmed that the 2 firefighters injured fighting an apartment fire in north Toledo Sunday afternoon died from their injuries.

Stephen Machcinski, 42, and James Dickman, 31 were killed fighting a fire which broke out around 2:45 p.m. Sunday at a 6 unit apartment building in the 500 block of Magnolia Street in Toledo's north end.



Toledo Fire Chief Luis Santiago says the two firefighters got lost in the fire because of rapidly changing and deteriorating conditions.

Machcinski and Dickman were transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center after sustaining injures fighting the fire, where they were pronounced dead. No one else was injured in the fire.

According to a the Lucas County coroner, both Machcinski and Dickman died of thermal burns and exposure to carbon monoxide. Dr. James Patrick released a statement Tuesday after completing autopsies on both men.

Chief Santiago said Monday Private Dickman leaves behind his wife, a 3-year-old daughter, a 1-month-old son as well as his parents and 2 sisters. Chief Santiago said Private Machcinski leaves behind his parents, a brother and a sister.

Private Machcinski had been with the Department since 1998, serving with Engine 13 and Engine 3. Private Dickman was appointed to the department in September 2013, and had previously served with the Sandusky Perkins Fire Department.

Chief Santiago says the Toledo Fire Investigation Unit, Toledo Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Ohio Fire Marshall's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

The city has shut down two roadways in the area because of the investigation. Huron Street is closed between Bush Street and Magnolia Street and Magnolia Street is shut down between Huron Street and Superior Street. The city says both roadways will reopen Wednesday.

Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins said Ohio Governor John Kasich has ordered all state office buildings to fly flags at half staff because of the tragedy. Toledo fire stations are flying their flags at full staff, while flying a purple and black funeral flag below the American flag in honor of those lost.

Chief Santiago says donations can be made to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Foundation at any Toledo Police or Toledo Fire Credit Union location.

The community is showing support for the department and families of the victims in a variety of ways. Click here to read how you can help.

Stay with Toledo News Now and WTOL 11 for the latest developments.



