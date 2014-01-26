Eastwood schools begin rebuilding process - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Eastwood schools begin rebuilding process

Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Brent Welker, Superintendent of Eastwood Schools, sent out a message to the staff of Eastwood schools and parents of students in the district on Saturday after a devastating fire destroyed the district's garage and administration building.

The letter detailed what will be most important in getting schools up and running again including network connections for the buildings, data recovery, transportation communication, and phone service.

According to the letter the district has maximum coverage and will be provided with assistance in getting the sites cleaned up and temporary facilities to work.

The superintendent hopes that kids can be back in school by Wednesday but is concerned the cold weather may make that difficult.

