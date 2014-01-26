Double fatal accident north of Defiance

The State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal accident in Defiance.

Troopers say the wreck, involving at least two vehicles, occurred on Route 66 in the northbound lanes around 11:30 a.m.

Two deaths have been confirmed. Officers are not releasing descriptions or names of the victims until next of kin has been notified.

Officers have been on the scene working to clean up the wreck for half an hour. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Stay with Toledo News Now for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.