Medical issue could play a role in fatal Monroe crash

One person was killed in a Monroe accident early Sunday morning.

According to the Monroe Police Department, around 2 a.m., a car traveling westbound on East Grove Street struck another vehicle, killing the driver.

Police say a medical issue may have contributed to the accident, but an investigation is ongoing.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family members have been notified.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact Monroe Police with information at 734-243-7500.

