Residents escape farm house fire in Wauseon

A Wauseon home was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.

A number of fire stations responded to the blaze on County Road E shortly after 5 a.m. According to 911 dispatchers, the home was fully engulfed with flames billowing from the roof by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.

Crews say the two-story farm house likely caught on fire on the bottom floor and the flames spread through the top floors.

Two people living in the home woke up to smoke and a banging noise coming from the second story, according to fire investigators.

Both residents made it out of the home safely.

Fire investigators say the home is likely a complete loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

