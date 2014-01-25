Crashes, power outages result of winter blast

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

How to keep pipes from freezing

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

Tips to keep your house warm this winter

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

• Semi truck turned sideways across all lanes on 23 South, just north of Central Ave (Photo Courtesy: Trevor Deeter)

First Energy reported about 2,000 customers in south Toledo without power Saturday afternoon. Officials estimated power would be restored by 3:30pm Saturday, but as of 2 p.m., officials reported power had been restored to most homes. Only spotty reports of outages remained.

Icy roads and winds causing drifting snow lead to several accidents on area roadways.

Shortly after noon, Maumee Police asked drivers to be advised that traffic signals are out at 24 and Michigan. Stop signs will temporarily turn the intersection into a 4-way stop.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol was on the scene of an accident that shutdown all westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike at mile marker 116, just west of Route 250.

Authorities say there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash, including semi trucks. Some drivers reported minor injuries. Traffic is being routed off the Turnpike onto Route 250.

Also around 11:30 a.m., ODOT reports I-75 northbound, just south of State Route 582, in Wood County closed due to an accident.

Shortly after 10:15 a.m., US 23/I-475 SB was shutdown near Monroe Street due to a jack-knifed semi, according to Sylvania Police. Any injuries in that crash were not reported.

Around 10 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Bowling Green advised drivers to avoid using I-75 if possible. They say a number of vehicles were sliding off of the road. Troopers say the highway appeared to be covered in snow and ice.

