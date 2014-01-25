Fire destroys Eastwood Schools' garage, admin. building

Eastwood Schools in Pemberville will be closed Monday, but it has nothing to do with Arctic weather conditions.

The district must recover from a devastating fire Saturday morning that destroyed two buildings.

Sixty firefighters from seven Northern Wood County departments battled the massive blaze.

Flames broke out in the bus garage and spread to the adjacent administration building.

There were no busses in the garage, but three district trucks were destroyed.

Gusty winds and sub-zero temperatures challenged firefighters.

"The wind pushed around at one point and came straight out of the south, made it very difficult to make any progress," said Chief Randuy Woodruff of the Troy Township Fire Department.

The administration building is the heartbeat of any school district.

All that's left is an entranceway.

School Board member Denis Helm tried to salvage materials inside the building as flames moved closer to him.

"And that lasted about ten minutes before the fire entered the office area. And then they said 'no more' and we just basically watched it go the rest of the way," said Mr. Helm.

All of the district's servers are gone.

Efforts are underway to get back-ups running.

Also affected was the district's network structure involving things like wi-fi.

"The good news is all our buildings are up and running. We've got a company coming in right now through insurance trying to get our network back up and running. Get some temporary digs for our central office so we can begin to function and put things back together," said district superintendent Brent Wecker.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The state fire marshal's office has also been notified.

Eastwood Schools officials issued the following statement around 10:30 a.m. Saturday:

"All buses are safe but we did lose several support vehicles and all tech infrastructure was destroyed. As a result, there will be no school on Monday. We will provide updates either later this evening or tomorrow. We would like to thank all fire and support personnel for their efforts and thank you to everyone for their prayers and support."

