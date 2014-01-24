24/7 daycare offers solution for working parents when school is - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

24/7 daycare offers solution for working parents when school is closed

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Cold temperatures have closed many schools in the area, leaving parents with the question of where to take their kids.

It can be pretty inconvenient for parents to have to search for a solution at the last minute when school is called off. One local daycare may be that solution for some.

Hicks Day Care on the 2000 block of Maplewood is open 24/7 and takes children up to 12 years old. Children receive meals and snacks throughout their day. They accept walk-ins, which Cynthia Hicks says is really important with the weather we've seen lately.

"At the last minute, you don't know where to take your kids and here they can stay," Hicks said. "I've had kids that were here, they had a two-hour delay and then it closed, and they're here."

The daycare can only take up to 12 children at a time and it's on a first come, first served basis.

